Funeral held for Brampton teen whose body found in Saskatchewan last month

A missing Ontario teenager whose remains were found in remote Saskatchewan last month is being laid to rest in Brampton on Saturday.

The family of 16-year-old Jay’siiah Webb-Long reported him missing with Peel Regional Police in April 2025, and officers believe he left Ontario in March of last year. He was believed to be living in Pelican Narrows, a northern village in the boreal forest of central Saskatchewan, at the time of his disappearance.

In July 2025, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Homicide Investigation Unit, previously known as the Major Crimes Unit, opened an investigation after his disappearance was determined to be suspicious.

Almost a year after he last had contact with his family, his remains were found by RCMP officers during a planned search near Pelican Narrows. The cause of his death has not been released but police continue to investigate his disappearance as a homicide.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in the teen’s name to help the family with funeral, travel costs, and other unexpected expenses. As of June 13, 2026, it had raised more than $24,000 of its $26,000 goal.