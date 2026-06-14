Police hunt underway for suspect in Parkdale stabbing

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged stabbing that was reported in Parkdale on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street West and Dufferin Street some time before 5 p.m. for reports of a fight between two men.

Authorities say they located a man in his 20s at the scene who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the fight were not immediately known, and it’s unclear if the two men were known to each other.

The suspect is described as a white male with long white hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.