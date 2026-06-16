6 suspects charged with second-degree murder in Aurora homicide

York Regional Police have charged six people in connection with the death of a man found with “significant trauma” inside an Aurora home last week.

Police were called to the home near Wellington Street East and Walton Drive, east of Yonge Street, at around 2:45 p.m. on June 10.

When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 12 the office of the Chief Coroner identified the victim as David Gosse, 55, of no fixed address. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Six people were taken into custody in connection with the man’s death:

James Montgomery, 44, of Alliston

Craig Wilson, 31, of no fixed address

Jaymie White, 36, of Georgina

Fabio Faganello, 58, of Aurora

Maria Faganello, 54, of Aurora

Bianka Faganello, 29, of Aurora

They are each facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and and are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police yet or may have security video from the area to come forward.