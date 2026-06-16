Manitoba Indigenous leaders demand federal government to act on Bill S-2

Manitoba Indigenous leaders demand federal government to pass status reform legislation Bill S-2 at a press conference on June 16, 2026 (Screenshot Courtesy: Facebook/Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs)

By News Staff

Posted June 16, 2026 5:15 pm.

With Parliament set to rise in less than two weeks, First Nations leaders from across Manitoba gathered in Winnipeg to demand action on Bill S-2.

They say the legislation, known as the An Act to amend the Indian Act, would help end discriminatory status rules that continue to affect children, grandchildren and families today.

More than a year after Bill S-2 was introduced, First Nations leaders urged the Parliament to pass the legislation before the House rises for the summer.

“First Nations women, families, leaders, and advocates have done their part and now Parliament must do its part and there is no justification for further delay on passing Bill S2,” said Grand Chief Kyra Wilson, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

“Before the vote is called, it’s very important that Prime Minister Carney forming a law of free vote in the House of Commons, which all Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers are free to vote as they say fit, including to vote their conscience,” Regional Chief Willie Moore, Assembly of First Nations.

“Someone in Ottawa sitting in a cubicle shouldn’t be deciding who we are when they have no idea where we are on the map. They have no idea. They’ve never set foot in our nations. They don’t know. So how can they determine who we are and who our people are,” said Chief Lisa Young, Bloodvein First Nation.

The bill would remove the second-generation cut-off, a rule that can prevent status entitlement from being passed on to future generations. For many leaders, the issue is personal.

“It has a negative impact on our young people,” Wilson said. “I can say that for a fact because I see it within my own child where she continually asks, ‘Why am I not registered?’”

“To have someone determine that they are not our treaty, they are not status. Why would we want that?,” said Chief Betsy Kennedy of the War Lake First Nation.

“If we allow this to continue, seven generations down the road, will there be any treaty people left in this nation?” said Grand Chief Garrison Settee of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

In a statement, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says Bill S-2 would immediately restore status to 3,500 people and address long-standing inequities under the Indian Act.

The ministry says the federal government remains committed to addressing the second-generation cut-off but wants to continue consultations with First Nations on possible solutions before moving forward with broader reform.

“It is a critical and deeply personal issue for many individuals, families and communities, and addressing it meaningfully is an important part of advancing reconciliation,” the ministry said.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

5h ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

7h ago

Ghana midfielder Partey loses bid to enter Canada for World Cup match in Toronto

OTTAWA — A Federal Court judge has dismissed Thomas Partey's bid for emergency relief after Canada denied the Ghana midfielder entry for the FIFA World Cup. Justice Roger Lafrenière, who heard the application...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police were called to Leslie Street and Bannatyne Drive around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian...

13m ago

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

5h ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

7h ago

Ghana midfielder Partey loses bid to enter Canada for World Cup match in Toronto

OTTAWA — A Federal Court judge has dismissed Thomas Partey's bid for emergency relief after Canada denied the Ghana midfielder entry for the FIFA World Cup. Justice Roger Lafrenière, who heard the application...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police were called to Leslie Street and Bannatyne Drive around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Unsettled skies continue through the week

The weather outlook is unsettled with rain and heavy downpours expected over the next few days. Kabir Rathaur-Bageria with your forecast for the week ahead.

6h ago

5:44
Toronto police say young people paid to carry out shootings at synagogues, U.S. Consulate

Toronto police provided details on criminal networks they say hire young people to carry out shootings across the GTA, including at synagogues and the one outside the U.S. Consulate. Afua Baah has the latest details.

6h ago

2:43
TDSB revokes permit, cancelling educational workshop on anti-Palestinian workshop

Rhianne Campbell with the calls from advocacy groups, urging the TDSB to re-instate the permit.

23h ago

2:21
Mississauga council to vote on renaming park after fallen Toronto officer

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish and Coun. Alvin Tedjo say they want to see Indian Gate Park in the Lorne Park area renamed after Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto. The officer, who grew up nearby, was fatally shot on duty. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:15
Temperatures below seasonal with a risk of storms this week in Toronto

Temperatures are expected to be below seasonal this week in Toronto with a risk of storms. CityNews Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

June 15, 2026 7:12 pm EST EST

More Videos