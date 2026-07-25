5 injured, 3 arrested in early morning two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Three people are in custody following an early morning crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Carlingview Drive and Disco Road, west of Highway 27, just after midnight.

Five people were taken to the hospital – three with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say three people in one of the vehicles have been arrested but did not provide any further details as to what charges they may be facing.