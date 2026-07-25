Man, 37, facing murder charge in shooting death of 26-year-old woman in Rexdale

Toronto police have identified 26-year-old Navneet Kaur as the woman who was shot and killed on July 24, 2026, in Rexdale. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 25, 2026 7:04 am.

A 37-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Rexdale early Friday morning.

Toronto police say a man and a woman were having a brief interaction just before 7:30 a.m. on Arborwood Drive in the Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard area when shots rang out.

Investigators say life-saving measures were performed, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 26-year-old Navneet Kaur. She is Toronto’s 22nd homicide of the year.

The suspect fled the scene but was located and arrested with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Sharnjeet Singh, 37, of Brampton, has been charged with first-degree murder and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Investigators did not indicate what the relationship is between the man and the woman but indicated she was “targeted.”

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