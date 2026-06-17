Springer hits 300th career home run as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-1

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper, left, as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne).

By The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2026 5:42 am.

Davis Schneider and Andrés Giménez hit back-to-back home runs, Dylan Cease pitched five shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night.

George Springer added a two-run homer, the 300th of his career, and knocked in three. Schneider’s drive off rookie Payton Tolle (3-4) cleared the Green Monster, and Giménez followed with a shot that put Toronto up 3-0 in the fifth. It marked the first time the Blue Jays went back-to-back this season.

Schneider also had an RBI double in the sixth inning. Springer opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the third and then went deep in the ninth.

Cease (4-3) scattered four hits and issued four walks while striking out seven. Louis Varland got four outs for his 13th save.

Tolle was tagged for three runs and four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked two.

Jarren Duran spoiled Toronto’s shutout bid in the eighth with his 12th home run. Connor Wong had two hits and two stolen bases for Boston, which stranded 13 overall and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the lineup after missing two games with back tightness.

For the second consecutive game at Fenway Park, the Tartan Army, full of Scottish soccer fans, made its presence felt by waving flags and breaking into chants. Scotland’s next game at the World Cup is Friday against Morocco in Massachusetts.

The three-game series continues Wednesday with Toronto RHP Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA) opposing Boston LHP Jake Bennett (1-2, 5.28).

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