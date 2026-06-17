Trump says he would ‘rather not’ have CUSMA, offers conflicting message on its future

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to media after disembarking Air Force One at Paris Orly Airport on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Orly, France. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2026 4:16 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 5:38 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would rather not have the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement in place and offered a confusing message on the trade pact’s future.

“We do better without that agreement,” Trump told reporters in France, where he was attending the G7 summit.

The continental trade agreement, known in Canada as CUSMA, is up for mandatory review but comments from the Trump administration indicate the U.S. expects to blow past a July 1 deadline.

That would trigger an annual rolling review for up to a decade, at which point CUSMA would expire if it’s not renewed.

Canada and Mexico have both called for a 16-year extension to the agreement.

CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. At the time, Trump called it the best trade agreement ever.

He has since described CUSMA as “irrelevant” and has said it may have served its purpose.

Trump said Wednesday he liked CUSMA because it got the United States out of NAFTA. He said he would rather “leave it unsigned” or “have it terminated.”

When asked to clarify those statements, Trump said, “I would rather not have the agreement but I may sign it.”

When pushed further on whether he intends to pull the U.S. out of CUSMA or leave it to be reviewed annually, Trump said he would prefer no agreement but he’s open to keeping it, adding, “I view it as possibly expiring immediately.”

CUSMA stays in place unless one of the countries gives six months’ notice that it is pulling out. Canada and Mexico both have indicated they want to keep the trilateral deal in place.

Given how integrated many industries are in North America, most experts do not think the United States would be quick to leave the agreement.

Christopher Sands, director of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Canadian Studies, said the July 1 date is a milestone, not a deadline. He said it’s “like the moment in a poker game where the players lay their cards on the table.”

“Each country indicates whether they are prepared to renew the (CUSMA) for 16 more years, withdraw from (CUSMA) entirely, or neither — that is, not renewing and not withdrawing,” Sands said in an email. “Withdrawal is the only option that is unilateral, and renewal requires unanimous agreement.”

It’s not likely the United States will request a 16-year extension in July but the trade agreement remains in place as the countries continue to negotiate.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said there are “pillars” of the continental trade pact that work well. He also has said he’d be open to two separate bilateral agreements.

Trade negotiations between Mexico and the United States have launched but Ottawa and Washington have not started official talks yet.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with Greer on the sidelines of the G7 on Tuesday and said trade talks with his American counterpart are not a “one-way conversation.”

The continental trade agreement has shielded Canada and Mexico from many of Trump’s tariffs. The current global 10 per cent U.S. duty does not apply to CUSMA-compliant goods.

Canada is also being slammed by Trump’s separate tariffs on industries like steel, aluminum, automobiles and cabinetry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

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