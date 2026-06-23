Canadian Captain Alphonso Davies expected to play vs. Switzerland

Head coach Jesse Marsch says he expects to bring captain Alphonso Davies on at some point during the nation’s FIFA World Cup game against Switzerland in Vancouver on Thursday.

Marsch says Davies will not start but he has been training with the team, is ready to play and would bring a big mental boost to Canada’s final game of the group stage.

The 25-year-old star left back injured his left hamstring in early May while playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal and has not played since.

It was the latest in a long list of ailments that have kept him from appearing for the national squad since March 2025.

The Canadians head into the game sitting atop the Group B standings, tied with Switzerland on points (four) but ahead on goal differential (plus-six) and needing a win or a draw to finish round-robin play in first place.

Canada opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, then thumped Qatar 6-0 for the nation’s first-ever victory in the men’s tournament last Thursday.