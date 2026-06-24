Canada’s Eustaquio starts on bench for group-stage finale vs. Switzerland

Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio will be on the bench to start Canada’s FIFA World Cup game against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has midfielders Mathieu Choiniere and Nathan Saliba in his starting 11, and striker Jonathan David will wear the captain’s armband in Eustaquio’s absence.

Eustaquio was not on the field during the first 15 minutes of training open to media on Sunday, but was a full participant on Monday.

Canada and Switzerland are tied atop Group B with four points apiece heading into the group-stage finale in Vancouver, but Canada holds the edge on goal differential.

The Canadian men would take first place with a win or draw and earn a round-of-32 game back at BC Place on July 2 against the third-place team from Group E, F, G, I or J.

A loss would likely see Canada finish second in the group and open the knockout stage against the Group A runner-up in Los Angeles on June 28.