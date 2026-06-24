‘Horrifying’: Data shows almost 400% increase in speeds since ASE cameras removed from city streets

Mayor Olivia Chow is calling for a return of speed cameras in school and community safety zones after a report found a significant spike in speeding in those areas since the province banned the devices.

The city began employing Automated Speed Enforcement cameras in 2020 to reduce speeding and improve road safety, and in 2025 a study showed it had a measurable effect on driving habits and by the end of that year, the city saw its fewest fatalities and serious injuries since the beginning of the Vision Zero program.

However, Premier Doug Ford called the data “a bunch of hogwash,” adding that the program was simply a cash grab before moving to ban the cameras in October 2025.

New data being presented at City Council on Wednesday shows that since speed cameras were pulled off city streets, there was a 380 per cent increase in the number of drivers going 16 km/h or more above the posted limit.

Chow calls the data “horrifying.”

“People are driving like it’s a highway. It’s a school zone for God’s sake. So, bring back those speed cameras because this is just inexcusable.”

As well, the report noted there have been 25 fatalities recorded in the six-month period between December 2025 and May 2026, with two of those fatalities occurring within a 100 metres of where speed cameras were once located. By comparison, there were 20 deaths recorded in the six-month period December 2024 to May 2025, 21 deaths from December 2023 to May 2024, and 16 deaths from December 2022 to May 2023.