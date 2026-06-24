Ontario town to remove Frank Stronach’s name from rec centre after conviction

Frank Stronach leaves a Toronto court on Friday, June 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2026 3:15 pm.

The mayor of a town north of Toronto says Frank Stronach’s name will be removed from a recreation centre after the Canadian billionaire was found guilty of sexual assault last week.

Tom Mrakas, the mayor of Aurora, Ont, says the town will begin the process of finding a new naming rights partner for the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex. 

The east-end community centre, which includes ice rinks, pools and a gym, is now listed as the Aurora Recreation Complex on the municipality’s website. 

In a Facebook post, Mrakas condemned sexual violence and said the decision to drop the businessman’s name came after discussions with Magna, the auto parts giant Stronach founded in the 1950s.

Stronach was found guilty last Friday on two of a dozen charges brought against him in a Toronto trial involving decades-old sexual assault allegations.

The judge overseeing the case found Stronach groped a former employee in the early 1980s and committed an indecent assault on a woman inside a condo in 1977.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September. Stronach is also set to stand trial again on similar charges next May in Newmarket, Ont.

Newmarket, which borders Aurora to the north, is also moving to scrub Stronach’s name from a public amenity in light of his conviction.

The town’s council voted Monday to rename Frank Stronach Park to Veterans’ Park.

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