Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed near Kennedy Station: Toronto police

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed near Kennedy Station Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police officers said they were called to the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

A male victim was found on the scene and transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. His injuries were later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Officers said the suspects, who were reportedly wearing masks, fled before police arrived. No further descriptions have been released.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Eglinton Ave E & Kennedy Rd area

-male victim transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

-unknown extent of injuries

-suspects were last seen wearing masks

-no further suspect descriptions available at this time#GO1308997

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 24, 2026