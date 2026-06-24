Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed near Kennedy Station: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Services cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 24, 2026 6:05 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2026 7:26 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed near Kennedy Station Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police officers said they were called to the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

A male victim was found on the scene and transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. His injuries were later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Officers said the suspects, who were reportedly wearing masks, fled before police arrived. No further descriptions have been released.

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