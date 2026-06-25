Carney says six upcoming byelections will likely be spread out

Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, June 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2026 1:39 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 2:50 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the six byelections to fill current and upcoming vacancies in the House of Commons won’t likely be held all at the same time.

Carney said in French he has not yet decided when the byelections will take place, but he does have to account for factors like the provincial election in Quebec, scheduled for Oct. 5.

B.C. Liberal MP Jonathan Wilkinson and former Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay both formally resigned their seats last week.

Wilkinson is bound for Brussels where he is set to begin a term as Canada’s ambassador to the European Union.

Savard-Tremblay had been sitting as an independent after he announced plans to run in the Quebec election for the Parti Québécois.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith have both said they plan to resign their seats this summer but have not given a firm date.

Guilbeault resigned from cabinet last fall in opposition to Carney signing a deal with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to work toward building a new oil pipeline to the Pacific coast. He indicated in May he would be leaving politics altogether after Carney and Smith finalized that deal.

Erskine-Smith announced his intention to run for the Ontario Liberal leadership earlier this year, but was unsuccessful in securing the Liberal nomination to run for the provincial party in an upcoming Ontario byelection. He recently told the Toronto Star he is considering running for a Toronto city council seat.

Alexandre Boulerice, a former NDP caucus member who now sits as an independent Quebec MP, is also expected to resign to run in the Quebec election under the Quebec Solidaire banner.

Saskatchewan Conservative Cathay Wagantall said she will resign her seat on Aug. 31, after previously saying she did not plan to seek re-election.

The earliest a byelection can be called is 11 days after the Speaker of the House informs the chief electoral officer about a vacancy in the House. The latest a byelection can take place is 180 days after this happens.

A byelection campaign must be at least 36 days, but no more than 50 days long.

If the six byelections are not complete before the House of Commons returns in September, the Liberals would still hold a slim majority of occupied seats.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says new Canadians told to surrender citizenship documents deserve answers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday people who were told to surrender their proof of citizenship deserve an explanation and he will "be following up to ensure they get that." Immigration...

1h ago

Venezuelans search rubble for survivors after 2 strong quakes kill at least 188

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say...

29m ago

Backlogs in long-term care, home care services driving ER wait times up: report

TORONTO — A new report says wait times at emergency departments across the country are made longer by a lack of available spots in long-term care facilities and home care programs. The Canadian Institute...

1h ago

York police appeal for witnesses in crash between cyclist and pickup truck in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a collision between a pickup truck and a cyclist in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday. Police were called to the area...

1h ago

Top Stories

Carney says new Canadians told to surrender citizenship documents deserve answers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday people who were told to surrender their proof of citizenship deserve an explanation and he will "be following up to ensure they get that." Immigration...

1h ago

Venezuelans search rubble for survivors after 2 strong quakes kill at least 188

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say...

29m ago

Backlogs in long-term care, home care services driving ER wait times up: report

TORONTO — A new report says wait times at emergency departments across the country are made longer by a lack of available spots in long-term care facilities and home care programs. The Canadian Institute...

1h ago

York police appeal for witnesses in crash between cyclist and pickup truck in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a collision between a pickup truck and a cyclist in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday. Police were called to the area...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
On-and-off thunderstorms expected Thursday

Heavy rain expected in the morning with on/off showers all day Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:41
Family, officers gather to mourn Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto 'Pinner'

In an emotional service, family, friends and colleagues of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto remembered the life of their loved one known as 'Pinner.'

22h ago

2:59
Ovarian cancer treatment fails to clear funding hurdle

Many women living with ovarian cancer say current treatments available through public drug plans aren't working. The medication that is supposed to work is currently not covered. Pat Taney reports.

June 24, 2026 1:21 pm EST EST

3:17
Speeding on the rise since camera ban, Toronto report finds

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow say new data from the city found a 'horrifying' increase in speeding since the provincial order to remove speeding cameras.

June 24, 2026 12:55 pm EST EST

0:34
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for alleged murder of his parents spotted

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say.

June 24, 2026 12:35 pm EST EST

More Videos