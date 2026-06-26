2 charged in deadly 2023 Mississauga shooting
Posted June 26, 2026 9:44 am.
Last Updated June 26, 2026 10:07 am.
After an extensive investigation spanning more than three years, Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two individuals in connection with a 2023 homicide in Mississauga.
Authorities were initially called to Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street for reports of a shooting on March 20, 2023, in the city’s East Credit area.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Bryan Lara-Alvarez suffering from gunshot wounds.
“Life-saving measures were initiated; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” PRP wrote in a statement. “A grey, four-door, newer-model SUV was observed fleeing the area following the incident.”
After a three-year investigation, detectives identified several suspects in connection with the case. Multiple search warrants were executed leading to the arrest of four people and the seizure of a firearm.
Authorities charged 22-year-old Shamba Tull of Toronto and 22-year-old Shammar Osbourne of Wasaga Beach with first-degree murder.
Two other people, identified as 23-year-old Talena Farquharson-Miller and 23-year-old Ahmed Hassan, both of Toronto, were also arrested and are facing several firearm charges.
All four suspects are in custody pending bail hearings.