2 charged in deadly 2023 Mississauga shooting

Police have released a photo of 29-year-old Bryan Lara-Alvarez. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 26, 2026 9:44 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 10:07 am.

After an extensive investigation spanning more than three years, Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two individuals in connection with a 2023 homicide in Mississauga.

Authorities were initially called to Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street for reports of a shooting on March 20, 2023, in the city’s East Credit area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Bryan Lara-Alvarez suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Life-saving measures were initiated; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” PRP wrote in a statement. “A grey, four-door, newer-model SUV was observed fleeing the area following the incident.”

After a three-year investigation, detectives identified several suspects in connection with the case. Multiple search warrants were executed leading to the arrest of four people and the seizure of a firearm.

Authorities charged 22-year-old Shamba Tull of Toronto and 22-year-old Shammar Osbourne of Wasaga Beach with first-degree murder.

Two other people, identified as 23-year-old Talena Farquharson-Miller and 23-year-old Ahmed Hassan, both of Toronto, were also arrested and are facing several firearm charges.

All four suspects are in custody pending bail hearings.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate two possibly linked shootings in Markham and Aurora

Police in York Region are investigating a possible link between two overnight shootings, one in Markham and another in Aurora. The first shooting happened at a home on Lee Avenue in Markham, near Kennedy...

2h ago

House fire in Kleinburg considered suspicious, police say

Police say they are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Friday morning in Kleinburg. Emergency responders were called to an unoccupied home in the Nashville and Huntington roads...

1h ago

PM Carney says 24 Sussex to be restored with fundraising campaign, design competition

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's government plans to restore the prime minister's residence at 24 Sussex Drive by launching a national design competition and fundraising campaign. The prime minister...

33m ago

Neighbours dig through Venezuela rubble to search for loved ones as death toll climbs

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — In cities across northern Venezuela, neighbours helped each other dig through rubble to search for loved ones, after back-to-back earthquakes killed at least 589 people and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate two possibly linked shootings in Markham and Aurora

Police in York Region are investigating a possible link between two overnight shootings, one in Markham and another in Aurora. The first shooting happened at a home on Lee Avenue in Markham, near Kennedy...

2h ago

House fire in Kleinburg considered suspicious, police say

Police say they are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Friday morning in Kleinburg. Emergency responders were called to an unoccupied home in the Nashville and Huntington roads...

1h ago

PM Carney says 24 Sussex to be restored with fundraising campaign, design competition

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's government plans to restore the prime minister's residence at 24 Sussex Drive by launching a national design competition and fundraising campaign. The prime minister...

33m ago

Neighbours dig through Venezuela rubble to search for loved ones as death toll climbs

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — In cities across northern Venezuela, neighbours helped each other dig through rubble to search for loved ones, after back-to-back earthquakes killed at least 589 people and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Pleasant weekend to be followed by hot, humid weather next week

The weekend's looking great, but next week will be a hot, sticky one. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:38
2 Ajax trading card game shops latest in GTA to suffer brazen break-ins

As CityNews has been reporting, there have been a growing number of break-ins and thefts targeting trading card shops that specialize in high-demand cards like Pokémon. Nick Westoll has more on two Ajax businesses that are the latest to be targeted.

15h ago

2:54
Developer starts building garden suite where tree was cut down illegally

More questions are being asked about a development company accused of illegally chopping down trees across Toronto. Brandon Choghri takes us back to the site where all of the controversy began.

16h ago

0:38
Cow spotted strolling along highway 400

Aurora OPP reported spotting a cow trotting along Highway 400, bringing traffic to a standstill.

18h ago

3:43
Heat and humidity returning to GTA next week

Despite the cool, sunny days in Toronto over the past week, residents could expect a wave of heat and humidity in the coming days.

19h ago

More Videos