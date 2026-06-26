StubHub World Cup ticket complaints under investigation in B.C.

Deputy Premier of British Columbia Niki Sharma speaks to media prior to the First Ministers' Meeting in Saskatoon, on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2026 2:56 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 3:31 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s attorney general says Consumer Protection BC is investigating complaints about ticket reseller StubHub from people who say they didn’t receive their World Cup tickets.

Niki Sharma says in a statement that reports that people in B.C. purchased tickets from StubHub and didn’t get them “are deeply concerning.”

She says major events like the World Cup should be an exciting experience and people should not have to worry about whether the tickets they purchased on StubHub will be honoured.

Consumer Protection BC, which independently administers the province’s Ticket Sales Act, hasn’t released details of the investigation.

Sharma says she understands it is to determine if any laws have been broken.

StubHub did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the probe.

The attorney general says the Ticket Sales Act promotes transparency and accountability in ticket sales and sets out when someone is entitled to a refund.

The act bans selling tickets that a business doesn’t actually own or control, she says.

“While I cannot comment on this investigation directly, and StubHub has publicly committed to honouring its refund guarantees to fans, I want people to know they may have options available to them if they have been affected, Sharma says in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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