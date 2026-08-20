Weekend need-to-know: CNE back at Exhibition Place

A busy weekend ahead is highlighted by the return of Canadian National Exhibition, an indication the summer is close to ending, so get outside and enjoy all the action.

CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition returns to Exhibition Place with more crazy food combinations, live performances and new adventures that everyone can enjoy.

You can check out details about the food here including a Kraft Dinner smoothie and deep fried s’mores.

New this year will be the CNE Space Experience that lets visitors can find out more about Canada’s role in the Artemis II mission to the moon and the future of space exploration through hands-on interactive exhibitions.

The Big Dip Hive Dive Show at the Prince’s Gates will feature performers diving into a 40,000-gallon pool from platforms up to 80 feet tall.

Meanwhile the North by Northeast stage will feature performances from Lupe Fiasco, Lights, Shaggy, Tom Chochran and Finger Eleven.

The exhibition runs from Aug. 21 – Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday and tickets are available for purchase on their website.

Toronto Folk Festival

Head out to Ward’s Island this weekend to take in performances by indie artists at the Toronto Folk Festival.

The grassroots and artist-led festival will feature 25 singers and bands alongside vendors, artisans and workshops. Tickets are still available on their website, including discounted passes and the pay-what-you-can Friday Community Night.

It kicks off Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

SankofaFest

In its second annual festival, Sankofa Day has been rebranded into SankofaFest to celebrate the square in heart of downtown. The immersive three-day event at Sankofa Square will feature fashion, music, art and community.

It starts from August 21 at 3 p.m. with the focus on fashion, culture, and marketplace. Saturday will be the Block Party with live DJs, dancers and musical showcases highlighting Afrobeats, Dancehall, and global Afrodiasporic culture.

Community day will be Sunday focused on connection, education, and empowerment through outdoor film screenings, community art activations, and storytelling.

You can find the full schedule on the Sankofa Square website.

Toronto Korean Festival

The annual Toronto Korean Festival honours the remarkable rise of Korean culture around the world. There will be a K-Pop DJ show, Korean traditional performances, fashion show and K-beauty pavillion.

It happens to coincide with the arrival of K-Pop band BTS in Toronto for a two-night concert series. The event is happening at Mel Lastman Square from Friday to Sunday.

You can find full details here.

Mabuhay Philippines Festival

The largest celebration of Filipino culture and heritage in Canada will be taking place this weekend at Nathan Phillips Square.

The two-day Mabuhay Philippines Festival will feature Filipino music, dance, food, fashion and arts. It kicks off on Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Yorkville Murals Festival

Yorkville Avenue will be taken over by immersive outdoor art installations at the annual Yorkville Murals Festival this weekend. The third annual festival will focus on the theme: No Empty Spaces.

There will also be live painting, art talks, dance battles, pop-up shops, music, and an evening block party. It will be happening on Saturday and Sunday this weekend

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 late opening

Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Chester stations will be replaced by shuttle buses until 11 a.m. on Sunday due to planned infrastructure maintenance.

No GO closures but most lines will have enhanced service to bring more people to the CNE.

Road closures

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.