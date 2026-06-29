SPEAKERS CORNER

Construction of special needs playground halted at Toronto school

Parents of children who attend a Toronto school for those with special needs reached out to Speakers Corner after construction on a playground they raised money to build was abruptly halted. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted June 29, 2026 10:12 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 10:13 am.

Parents of children who attend a Toronto school for those with special needs reached out to Speakers Corner after construction on a playground they raised money to build was abruptly halted.

The project, which started last month at Sunny View Junior and Public school, was years in the making.

“The old playground was getting to the point where it didn’t always feel safe, and these kids really rely on a playground. It’s therapy,” said Anu Singh, a parent of a child attending the school.

The fundraiser began as a result of the tragic loss of a student in 2022. Her family decided to raise funds in her memory to build a new playground with special swings and other equipment to make it more accessible for the students who attend the school.

“Many of the students here have extreme special needs so it’s very important they have an accessible playground,” Singh said.

The fundraiser was successful and the school submitted all proposals for construction to the city.

“There was so much excitement that we made it,” Singh added.

In May, work crews began construction, fencing off the old recreation area.

“The plan was to shut down the old playground for a month or two and when the kids came back in September they would come back to a brand new playground,” she explained.

But earlier this month, the project came to a halt leaving behind a fenced off incomplete playground. The move left parents with more questions than answers.

“Why now?” Singh asked. “The city had years to look over the design. They approved the permits, we don’t understand.”

Parents reached out to Speakers Corner and we reached out to both the City and the TDSB. The city responded by saying all questions needed to be addressed by the school district.

“Construction has been temporarily paused to review revised plans that can maintain specific trees that are in good health at the school,” a TDSB spokesperson said. 

While it is currently on hold, the district confirms the project will move forward.

“TDSB, the consultant and the City are working collectively to achieve a solution as soon as possible to mitigate any delays to the construction completion,” said the spokesperson.

They did not give a specific completion timeline but parents like Singh remain committed to ensure the project is done by the next school year. 

“Our hope is everyone is able to come back in September and see some very happy kids on these playgrounds,” she said. “It means so much to these kids.  I think let’s get together and just do the right thing.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

The construction of a playground for special needs children at a Toronto school has been halted and parents are concerned it won't be completed by the time children return to school in September. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry
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