York police looking for suspects in Markham commercial robbery

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 30, 2026 12:39 pm.

York Regional Police investigators are looking for three suspects in connection with a commercial robbery in Markham and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at an accounting firm in the area of 14th Avenue and Hobbs Gate on June 19, around 1 p.m.

Three suspects allegedly entered the office and assaulted an employee, however no injuries were reported. They stole a computer and a monitor.

All three suspects are described as male and wearing all black.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation to come forward.

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