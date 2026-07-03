Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday.

Peel Regional Police officers said they were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Castlemore Road at around 1:30 p.m. for a collision.

They said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Her condition was later stabilized in the hospital.

Officers said the driver remained on the scene, and police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.