Maple Leafs expected to add Daniel Alfredsson to coaching staff

Ottawa Senators assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson takes part in training camp in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/CP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 7, 2026 12:42 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2026 12:48 pm.

Daniel Alfredsson is joining the Maple Leafs. The Hall of Famer, who spent the last three seasons as an Ottawa assistant coach, is expected to become Toronto’s associate head coach, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“It’s just so incredibly weird. During the ferocious Battles of Ontario — four playoff series in five years at the start of this century — Alfredsson and Mats Sundin captained these bitter rivals. They were friendly and held great respect for one another, but there was nothing but disdain and hatred between these two teams on the ice,” wrote Friedman on Tuesday.

Drafted 133rd overall in 1994 by the Ottawa Senators, Alfredsson quickly became one of the league’s biggest draft steals. He won the Calder Trophy in 1995–96 and spent 18 NHL seasons, including 17 with Ottawa, before finishing his career with Detroit in 2013–14.

He served as an assistant coach for Sweden’s national team, including at the 2020 Nations Face-Off, and has taken on advisory and developmental roles in Ottawa. He most recently served as an assistant coach on Travis Green’s staff, helping guide the Senators to a 44-27-11 record and postseason appearance.

The Battle of Ontario: Alfredsson vs. the Maple Leafs

The rivalry between the Senators and Maple Leafs reached its peak in the early 2000s — and Alfredsson was at the centre of it.

The turning point came in Game 5 of the 2002 playoff series, when Alfredsson delivered a controversial hit on Darcy Tucker before scoring the game‑winning goal seconds later.

From that point on, Alfredsson became a villain at Scotiabank Arena (then Air Canada Centre), booed every time he touched the puck. The rivalry produced iconic moments, including Alfredsson’s fake stick toss mocking Sundin after Sundin had thrown his stick into the crowd in frustration.

Now the two iconic Swedes will work together in Toronto: Sundin in the front office and Alfredsson behind the bench alongside new head coach Jim Hiller.

With files from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman

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