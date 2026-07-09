World Santa Congress brings Christmas cheer to the height of summer

Santas, Mrs. Clauses and Christmas elves from around the world pose for a photo at the annual World Santa Claus Congress, a colorful midsummer tradition, in Aalborg, Denmark, Wednesday July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/James Brooks) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By James Brooks, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2026 7:37 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 11:16 am.

AALBORG, Denmark (AP) — While Europe’s still in the throes of summer heat, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Danish city of Aalborg.

Dozens of Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves from around the world have descended on Denmark’s fourth-largest city for the Nordic nation’s annual World Santa Claus Congress, a colorful midsummer tradition for decades.

First staged at an amusement park near Copenhagen in 1957, the congress moved to Aalborg on Denmark’s Jutland peninsula two years ago. This year, the Santa suits looked a little stifling under the Danish summer sun.

The event, which marks its 70th anniversary next year, was created to entertain children, but became a popular gathering for Santas who appear in stores and shopping malls during the Yuletide season.

The gathering offers a chance for professional Santas — not the real one, of course! — to swap stories, compare beards, sharpen their craft and compete in lighthearted contests months before anyone checks naughty-or-nice lists for the Christmas rush.

The packed agenda features events like gingerbread eating, gift wrapping, balloon modeling, and several noisy parades.

“The grandmas say: ‘Oh, it’s too early to come here’,” said organizer Peter Gislund, himself a Santa Claus in Aalborg during the Christmas season. “The kids say: ‘Hooray! Santa’s here already’.”

Christmas as a state of mind, not just a season

Over the years, the annual four-day gathering has attracted Santas and Mrs. Clauses from as far away as Australia, Hong Kong, Canada and the United States.

Most of the three dozen or so Santas and Mrs. Clauses at the congress this week hail from Scandinavia, but some flew in — like Paradise Yamamoto from Tokyo.

“This is very fun, so many children … Ho, ho, ho!” said Yamamoto with a laugh after parading through Aalborg waving a Japanese flag and dancing to the song “Feliz Navidad” — one of many Christmas classics played during the event.

Robert Hercz, a 64-year-old Norwegian Santa from Oslo, said that despite their different nationalities, all Santas on hand share “a gene” — for generosity and spreading joy.

“You have it or you don’t,” said Hercz, who was attending the congress for the first time. “We have the true Santa spirit. And it’s all about giving, sharing, and putting a little bit of joy in people’s hearts.”

It’s not all ho-ho-ing and belly rubs.

“When Santas are together, they always mingle and talk a little bit,” said Gislund. “Maybe I put a little bit of sparkle in the beard and so on. That’s the good part of meeting some Santas from all over the world.”

For Simon Brøns, a 33-year-old Danish Santa, the event is proof that the festive spirit isn’t just for Christmas.

“Christmas is not a season. It’s a feeling you have in your stomach,” he said with a smile. “So if you want, you can have Christmas the whole year.”

James Brooks, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms Thursday ahead of expected heat wave next week

Another heat wave is expected to descend on the GTA next week starting on Monday with highs near or above 30, feeling closer to 40. Very muggy conditions continue to end off this week however, a cold...

5m ago

'Don't have the time to wait': Ontario man fighting Stage 4 cancer seeking answers on out-of-country coverage denial

Alex Shved is fighting his Stage 4 cancer on two fronts. The medication he is receiving as part of an early-stage trial is working with his body, he hopes, to attack melanoma that has metastasized....

6h ago

2 women hospitalized in 2‑alarm North York apartment fire

Toronto emergency crews are investigating a 2‑alarm fire that tore through the ninth floor of a North York apartment building early Thursday, injuring two elderly women and displacing residents for at...

1h ago

2 youths charged with buying cellphones online using fake money

Two young teens are facing a combined 20 charges after using fake money to purchase cellphones online. Police in Durham Region say between January 2026 and April 2026, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old...

6m ago

Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms Thursday ahead of expected heat wave next week

Another heat wave is expected to descend on the GTA next week starting on Monday with highs near or above 30, feeling closer to 40. Very muggy conditions continue to end off this week however, a cold...

5m ago

'Don't have the time to wait': Ontario man fighting Stage 4 cancer seeking answers on out-of-country coverage denial

Alex Shved is fighting his Stage 4 cancer on two fronts. The medication he is receiving as part of an early-stage trial is working with his body, he hopes, to attack melanoma that has metastasized....

6h ago

2 women hospitalized in 2‑alarm North York apartment fire

Toronto emergency crews are investigating a 2‑alarm fire that tore through the ninth floor of a North York apartment building early Thursday, injuring two elderly women and displacing residents for at...

1h ago

2 youths charged with buying cellphones online using fake money

Two young teens are facing a combined 20 charges after using fake money to purchase cellphones online. Police in Durham Region say between January 2026 and April 2026, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Two injured in second fire at North York highrise, just days after fatal blaze

Toronto emergency crews responded overnight to another fire at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation apartment building on Victoria Park Avenue — the same North York complex where a fatal blaze occurred less than two weeks ago.

2h ago

1:26
Showers with risk of thunderstorm to cloud sunny Thursday

Showers and risk of thunderstorms are expected to cloud the sunny Thursday morning in the GTA.

2h ago

2:58
Heat expected to skyrocket early next week

A beautiful weekend will make way for the heat to skyrocket early next week. Meterologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:43
Midtown fire being investigated as suspected arson

An arson investigation is underway tonight after a fire broke out inside a midtown Toronto restaurant. Afua Baah with the blaze that forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings.

16h ago

1:54
Trump finds new scapegoat, as NATO Summit wraps up

The NATO Summit saw the U.S. president criticize a member nation for not meeting its spending obligations - but not Canada. Spain already spends 2% of GDP on defence but won't go to 5% - Mark Carney says that debate is already over.

18h ago

More Videos