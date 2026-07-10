Canada cozies to Europe with German sub pick

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a multi-billion-dollar contract to replace Canada’s submarine fleet will be awarded to Germany and Norway, marking the largest contract of its kind in Canadian history. The choice though, goes beyond the subs themselves and sends broader signals to who Carney is eyeing to create lasting trade relations with.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with journalist David Pugliese about why the fleet needs updating, what the decision could signal for Canada’s relationship with the Indo-Pacific, and what these new subs will mean for Canada’s military overall.

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