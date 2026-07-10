The Big Story
Canada cozies to Europe with German sub pick
Posted July 10, 2026 10:38 am.
Last Updated July 10, 2026 10:41 am.
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a multi-billion-dollar contract to replace Canada’s submarine fleet will be awarded to Germany and Norway, marking the largest contract of its kind in Canadian history. The choice though, goes beyond the subs themselves and sends broader signals to who Carney is eyeing to create lasting trade relations with.
Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with journalist David Pugliese about why the fleet needs updating, what the decision could signal for Canada’s relationship with the Indo-Pacific, and what these new subs will mean for Canada’s military overall.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.