Fatalities, injuries at CFB Wainwright due to major fire

A major fire at a Canadian military base in central Alberta has resulted in fatalities and injuries, as emergency crews continue to battle the blaze and monitor conditions.

Speaking at a televised briefing on Saturday evening, Defence Minister David McGuinty confirmed there had been deaths and injuries resulting from an incident at CFB Wainwright.

He said emergency responders are working alongside provincial and municipal authorities and described the situation as “very active and delicate.”

“On the ground we have Canadian Forces members and the RCMP,” McGuinty said, adding that the fire remains under close watch.

Premier Danielle Smith described the incident as a “significant and tragic fire” affecting military personnel. She said Alberta’s government is in close contact with the federal government and Prime Minister Mark Carney as the situation continues to unfold.

Carney also addressed the incident Saturday, calling it “a serious incident creating a major fire” at the base.

“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” the prime minister said.

The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire had crossed beyond the military base’s perimeter fence and was being actively managed. The active fire area was reported south of Township Road 44-0, with firefighting resources from multiple jurisdictions responding.

McGuinty said officials will continue providing updates as more information becomes available and noted the community of Wainwright has been assisting response efforts.

No evacuation order had been issued as of Saturday evening. Residents are asked to avoid the area, keep roads clear for emergency vehicles, and avoid visiting the Wainwright Health Centre unless they have a critical medical need.

Officials have not released details about the cause of the fire, the number of people killed or injured, or the extent of damage to the base. McGuinty said he could not recall a similar incident during his time as defence minister or in recent memory.

CFB Wainwright, located roughly 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, is one of Canada’s largest military training facilities and regularly hosts major training exercises involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces.