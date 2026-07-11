3 suspects sought in violent home invasion in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are searching for three suspects in connection with an early morning home invasion.

Investigators say three masked men forced their way into a home on Rymal Road East near Arrowhead Drive just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a firearm and, once inside, they demanded money from the residents before fleeing the scene in a dark sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

No physical injuries were reported, and police believe it was a targeted incident.

There were no immediate suspect descriptions.