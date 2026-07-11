3 suspects sought in violent home invasion in Hamilton
Posted July 11, 2026 10:24 am.
Last Updated July 11, 2026 10:26 am.
Police in Hamilton are searching for three suspects in connection with an early morning home invasion.
Investigators say three masked men forced their way into a home on Rymal Road East near Arrowhead Drive just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Police say one of the suspects was armed with a firearm and, once inside, they demanded money from the residents before fleeing the scene in a dark sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.
No physical injuries were reported, and police believe it was a targeted incident.
There were no immediate suspect descriptions.