Toronto man, 37, charged with manslaughter in opioid overdose

The Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines, Ont., is seen in this March 23, 2017 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 14, 2026 3:45 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2026 3:46 pm.

A man from Toronto is facing charges for manslaughter in connection with the overdose of a 37-year-old man in St. Catharines earlier this year.

Officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service were called to a home in the area of Lloyd Street and Rykert Street on January 28, 2026, for reports of a sudden death.

Detectives believed the unnamed individual died as a result of a drug overdose and launched an investigation into the criminal activity and drug trafficking that allegedly contributed to their death.

On Monday, police identified a suspect and arrested him during a traffic stop.

Authorities have charged 37-year-old Anthony Clarke of Toronto with several charges in connection with the overdose death. They include: manslaughter, and two charges for trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine and fluorofentanyl).

He also faces additional charges resulting from the traffic stop which led to his arrest.

During a search police say they found thousands of dollars worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and hydromorphone pills.

Clarke faces three additional drug trafficking charges and a charge for possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

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