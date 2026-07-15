First Nations chiefs gather in Ottawa for second day of AFN general assembly

OTTAWA — First Nations leaders attending the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Ottawa today are expected to debate the terms of an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the premiers and territorial leaders.

In her opening remarks to the gathering Tuesday, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said a planned meeting this fall between first ministers and chiefs from across the country was hard to secure and must not be the last of its kind.

Woodhouse Nepinak told chiefs the Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed the meeting will take place in October.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is also expected to attend the Assembly of First Nations gathering to talk about the federal housing and infrastructure strategy.

The Assembly of First Nations is a national advocacy body that takes its direction from some 630 First Nations chiefs through special and annual general assemblies.

This meeting will see chiefs debate and vote on 53 resolutions on various topics, including the major projects agenda, the state of First Nations child welfare, status rules under the Indian Act and calls for the Vatican to rescind a series of papal decrees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press