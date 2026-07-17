Ontario could see relief from wildfire smoke as blazes continue across north

People who have been wheezing and sneezing at the sight and smell of northern Ontario wildfire smoke this week could be in for some relief.

Environment Canada says the hazy, smoky conditions in some areas could temporarily improve today, but for others, they could persist into the weekend.

“Limit time outdoors. Reschedule or cancel outdoor sports, activities and events. You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough,” Environment Canada states.

A slew of forest fires continues to burn across northern Ontario, with flames already razing communities such as Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

The Ontario government and the Assembly of First Nations have called on Ottawa to provide immediate support, while other provinces such as Alberta have deployed firefighters and water bombers to help.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his government is in close contact with its counterparts in Ontario and is ready to help as needed.

Officials say there are 136 active fires in the northwest region, with 63 out of control, along with another 44 in the northeast.