How does wildfire smoke affect your brain today and down the road?

A man in a mask works on his sailboat in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2026 5:29 am.

TORONTO — The perils of wildfire smoke don’t stop at the lungs or the heart. They can also affect the brain.

Recent research shows tiny particles from wildfire smoke — known as PM2.5, fine particulate matter — are so small they can travel deep into the lungs.

But they don’t always end their journey there.

Some slip into the bloodstream, or get to the brain directly through the nose, says Dr. Bhavini Gohel of the University of Calgary’s O’Brien Institute for Public Health.

When toxins reach the brain, they can cause inflammation, resulting in fogginess, lack of focus and headache, she says.

Increasing exposure to these harmful particles can also cause long-term damage to brain cells leading to cognitive decline.

Health concerns over dangerously polluted air come after drifting wildfire smoke from northern Ontario turned skies hazy in southern parts of the province.

Gohel, medical lead for the Climate Health System Alliance, says an increasing exposure to this air can lead to dementia.

“Before we were very focused on the lungs, but now we’re starting to understand more and more the effects that we’re seeing on the actual brain, and it really is sort of mainly cognitive.”

A study of nearly 7,000 middle-aged adults across Canada published in May found people living in areas with higher air pollution scored worse on memory tests.

Dr. Abo Akintan, medical director at multiple long-term care facilities in Toronto, says the disruption caused by the particles can affect the brain’s ability to transfer information properly.

“Thus, we see some of the cognitive changes that we see,” says Akintan.

“And we know that long-term exposure over several weeks, months, years definitely does lead to dementia as well as other cognitive changes.”

Akintan says she encourages her patients to stay indoors and close windows to prevent exposure. The long-term care homes she works at have also opened cooling areas and brought in air purifiers.

For many patients, the effect is cumulative, and more common in populations where people have chronic smoke exposures.

“Usually these are people that are in lower socio-economic status areas,” Akintan added.

“Certain populations that we know where they’re more exposed to wildfires, we definitely see that there is a higher incidence of cognitive impairment and dementia in those populations.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario could see relief from wildfire smoke as blazes continue across north

People who have been wheezing and sneezing at the sight and smell of northern Ontario wildfire smoke this week could be in for some relief. Environment Canada says the hazy, smoky conditions in some...

2h ago

City-run outdoor pools among other closures in Toronto due to poor air quality

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Toronto as an orange air quality warning remains in effect, forcing the city to shut down many outdoor amenities for a second day. The following City of Toronto closures...

updated

2m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bloordale goes car-free

Big on Bloor is back to shut down a stretch of Bloor Street this weekend. Here's what's happening this weekend in Toronto. Big on Bloor 2026 Bloor is going car-free. Or at least a portion of it is...

15h ago

Ontario's wine industry adjusts as smoke discourages tourists

Some wineries and wine tourism companies in southern Ontario are making adjustments to their operations for visitors concerned about the lingering wildfire smoke in the air. Even as the smoke dissipates,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario could see relief from wildfire smoke as blazes continue across north

People who have been wheezing and sneezing at the sight and smell of northern Ontario wildfire smoke this week could be in for some relief. Environment Canada says the hazy, smoky conditions in some...

2h ago

City-run outdoor pools among other closures in Toronto due to poor air quality

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Toronto as an orange air quality warning remains in effect, forcing the city to shut down many outdoor amenities for a second day. The following City of Toronto closures...

updated

2m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bloordale goes car-free

Big on Bloor is back to shut down a stretch of Bloor Street this weekend. Here's what's happening this weekend in Toronto. Big on Bloor 2026 Bloor is going car-free. Or at least a portion of it is...

15h ago

Ontario's wine industry adjusts as smoke discourages tourists

Some wineries and wine tourism companies in southern Ontario are making adjustments to their operations for visitors concerned about the lingering wildfire smoke in the air. Even as the smoke dissipates,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Ford defends government response to northern wildfires

With wildfires raging in northern Ontario, Premier Ford is facing the fire over the amount of money budgeted for response to emergencies. As Mark McAllister reports, Ford says he won't "spare any expense" but also wants federal help.

14h ago

2:35
Gordie Howe Bridge deal still unclear

The Prime Minister clarifies the terms of the deal to open the Gordie Howe Bridge. Mark Carny says Canada will split net revenues with the Americans - but Conservatives say Canadians deserve to see all terms of the deal.

14h ago

2:35
Gordie Howe Bridge deal still unclear

The Prime Minister clarifies the terms of the deal to open the Gordie Howe Bridge. Mark Carny says Canada will split net revenues with the Americans - but Conservatives say Canadians deserve to see all terms of the deal.

15h ago

1:35
Ontario Minister Stan Cho's hotel expenses unacceptable: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the $16K hotel expenses his tourism minister accrued was 'unacceptable' and advised him to pay back the funds to taxpayers.

17h ago

1:40
Ford defends wildfire budget: 'We'd never underfund our firefighters'

Amid the ongoing battle firefighters face in Northwestern Ontario with wildfires, Premier Ford took a moment to defend the province's budget on dealing with these emergency situations.

19h ago

More Videos