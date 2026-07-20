Police looking for suspect who allegedly exposed himself in 2 separate incidents Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly committed two indecent acts in Markham on Friday and Saturday.

Police say a person was walking in the area of Hillcroft Drive and Gillingham Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on Friday when the suspect, naked from the waist down, began following them on foot. The suspect fled when the alleged victim called police.

A second incident allegedly involving the same suspect was reported the next day around 1 a.m. by another person.

Police say in the second incident on Saturday, the alleged victim was walking in the area of Marydale Avenue and Elson Street when the suspect approached them, pulled down his shorts and exposed himself and then fled westbound on Elson Street toward Markham Road.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, five feet six inches tall with black curly hair and glasses.

Police are asking anyone who was in either area during the time of either incident or anyone who has information that might help the investigation to contact them.

“Police are reminding members of the public to remain aware of their surroundings when walking alone at night and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see anything suspicious or feel unsafe,” said YRP in a release.