Toronto man facing stunt driving charges in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. DRPS/HO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 20, 2026 12:23 pm.

A Toronto man is facing stunt driving charges after Durham Regional Police attempted a traffic stop in Oshawa last week.

Officers initiated a traffic stop in the Coldstream Drive and Ritson Road area after seeing a driver in an Acura sedan driving in an unsafe manner.

The male driver did not stop and fled from police. The driver then lost control of the car and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles. He then tried to flee on foot before being taken into custody.

Israel Barnes, 21, is charged with dangerous operation, stunt driving, flight from peace officer, disobeying a stop sign, and driving a vehicle – improper licence.

He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police.

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