PC MPP potentially spent taxpayer money on ads in newspaper owned by his father, NDP leader says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing fresh allegations of mis-spending about Brampton-area MPP Hardeep Grewal, as he continues to face questions about his now-former tourism minister, Stan Cho, and his future in caucus.  

By Michael Talbot and Mark McAllister

Posted July 21, 2026 7:57 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2026 8:04 am.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has filed an improper spending complaint with the Integrity Commissioner, claiming the Progressive Conservative Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Brampton East potentially spent taxpayers’ money to place ads in a newspaper owned by his father.

In a press release shared Monday, Stiles said she’s calling for an investigation into Hardeep Grewal “for potentially using tax dollars to enrich a business owned by an immediate family member.”

“I have written to the Integrity Commissioner, requesting her to examine MPP Grewal’s spending habits because there is a clear pattern of ads placed in a local paper owned by his father,” Stiles wrote. “If MPP Grewal’s family members are benefiting from tax dollars, the people deserve to know.

Grewal released the following statement in response to the allegations:

“Political parties of all stripes have advertised with The Punjabi Post. Prior to advertising, I should have consulted with the Integrity Commissioner and have since reached out to her office for advice.”

The NDP says Grewal also expensed more than $27,000 in Toronto hotel expenses since 2023.

This all comes shortly after Stan Cho announced he was stepping down from cabinet as Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister amid controversy over hotel expenses.

Global News first reported that Cho billed taxpayers more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel expenses since 2023, despite living just a few kilometres away from Queen’s Park.

Cho said his expenses met the criteria for special circumstances under the legislature’s rules, but still stepped down.

“Looking back now, I made a mistake,” he said. “I am taking full responsibility, as I do not want to be a distraction from our plan to grow the economy, keep families safe, and build this province.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford accepted Cho’s resignation but said he will continue to serve the people of Willowdale as their MPP.

Ford says Cho has since repaid all the money.

Ford didn’t directly answer when asked on Monday if Cho should be removed from caucus altogether.

“It’s unacceptable on spending taxpayers’ money,” Ford replied. “He’s no longer a minister, but Stan has paid every single penny back, as everyone will, to the taxpayers, and it’s already been paid back.”

Stiles took aim at Ford for not taking a tougher stance.

“Frankly, I’m not surprised by the premier’s, I would say, rather lacklustre apologies and statements that he’s made about these issues. He only ever apologizes when he gets caught. He’s shown his MPPs and ministers exactly how to handle a scandal like this.”

With files from The Canadian Press

PC MPP Hardeep Singh Grewal attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
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