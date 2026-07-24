Canada-only Gordie Howe bridge opening event being held today

A Canada-only ceremony is taking place today to mark the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, after a joint celebration with the U.S. was cancelled earlier this week.

The federal government said Tuesday that in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, Canada would not be celebrating the opening of the bridge in a joint event.

Trump threatened Monday to hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days.

American officials said the new levies were a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

The bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan is set to open on Monday.

Several officials are expected to attend the Canadian ceremony, including Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Mayor of Windsor Drew Dilkens.