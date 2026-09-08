Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods officially in effect

Countervailing Canadian tariffs against the United States officially came into effect at midnight on Tuesday.

The measures are set to impact $27.6 billion worth of American goods, such as dairy products, plywood and sunscreen.

Hours before the counter-tariff deadline, U.S. President Trump threatened to ban the sale of products from Canadian aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier.

The company shot back late Monday, saying it is responsible for creating tens of thousands of jobs across 47 states.

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs come after trade talks between the two nations collapsed in late August. No other negotiations are scheduled.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.