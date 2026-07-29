Toronto man facing 68 online child exploitation charges with alleged victims in multiple countries

A 57-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges in connection with a child luring and online child exploitation investigation.

The Toronto Police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation in March after reports of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material (CSAEM) being uploaded to a social media platform.

A warrant was executed on April 16 at a home in the Broadview Street and Danforth Avenue area and officers seized electronic devices belonging to the accused. A forensic review of the devices found CSAEM and showed that the accused had used multiple personas to allegedly lure and exploit children online.

On the same day, Metin Ugur was arrested and charged with seven offences:

2 counts of accessing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

2 counts of possess Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

Making Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

Make available Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

Luring a person under 18 years old

He was scheduled to appear virtually in court the same day.

Upon further investigation, police discovered 13 additional alleged victims and laid 61 more charges including:

14 counts of luring a person under 18 years old

Seven counts of making available sexually explicit material to a person under 18 years old

14 counts of making Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

13 counts of accessing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

13 counts of possessing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

The alleged victims are believed to live in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, United Stated, Australia, Scotland and England.

Police allege he used multiple identities to communicate with the alleged victims on various social media platforms including Snapchat, Discord, Instagram, TikTok and Fortnite.

The identities included a female persona called Ava with the username Hey_woolfie and male personas called Chase and Noah, with usernames Chase_woolf, Chase_woolf13, Noah.scout and Noah_scout_13.

Investigators believe there may be additional alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.