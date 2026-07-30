2 children struck by vehicle in North York

Two children have been struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police confirm.

Paramedics tell CityNews one of the children has serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the other has minor injuries.

Their exact ages have not been revealed.

It happened in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area at around 4:07 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. There’s no word on possible charges at this point.

Police have closed Jane Street between Shoreham Drive and Driftwood Avenue.

More to come