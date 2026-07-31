15-year-old wanted on murder charges in fatal Hamilton shooting

Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in the east‑Hamilton neighbourhood, at around 2:30 a.m., where they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. CHCH/Emily Hwang

By John Marchesan

Posted July 31, 2026 5:26 pm.

Police in Hamilton have received judicial authorization to name a 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a double-shooting in Stoney Creek.

Officers were called to Candlewood Drive, in east‑Hamilton, at around 2:30 a.m. on July 29, where they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead in the hospital.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Abdulmalek Shibli and 16-year-old Afef Binafif, both of Hamilton.

Investigators say the the shooting may have been retaliation for an earlier disturbance involving bear spray at a residence in Hamilton’s east end.

“Investigators believe at least six individuals attended the area of 191 Candlewood Drive, where an exchange of gunfire occurred,” police said in a release.

A photo of 15-year-old Rahziel Martin is seen in this police handout. HPS/HO

On Friday, police identified 15-year-old Rahziel Martin of Hamilton as the primary suspect in the case. He’s wanted on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

Police have received judicial authorization to use Martin’s name and photo until 11:59 p.m. August 4, or whenever he is arrested.

Investigators are urging Martin to turn himself in to police while warning that anyone who is helping him that they could face charges as well.

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