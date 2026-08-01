WestJet cancels flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

WestJet is cancelling flights ahead of a looming strike deadline on Sunday. CityNews' Alessandra Carneiro has the details.

By Elissa Mendes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2026 1:09 pm.

TORONTO — Some travellers are heading into the long weekend on edge, as WestJet begins its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants.

The airline announced early Saturday morning that 81 of the day’s scheduled flights have been scrubbed.

The company says the move is meant to prevent crew and passengers from getting stranded, and travellers should check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Despite the cancellations and uncertainty, the WestJet check-in area at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport was bustling Saturday morning, as families pushed carts piled high with luggage and lined up at kiosks.

Alyesha Singh has been anxious about making it to her 15-person family reunion in the Dominican Republic, some of whom are from the United States. She hasn’t seen some family members in years and is thrilled to get everyone in one place.  

Her parents planned their trip and have been keeping a close eye on cancellation updates, Singh said at the airline’s baggage drop-off station.

“We just hope everything comes a conclusion before we get back.”

Carlo de Leon, who was also heading to the Dominican Republic, crossed his fingers in an interview as he said he can’t wait to get there and leave his travel anxiety behind.

At least, until it’s time to come back.

His family is sporting matching blue jerseys for their journey. That idea that came from his daughter, Kaylani Chiv-de Leon, who turned 11 on Friday.

The timing of the trip worked out perfectly to celebrate her birthday, de Leon said, and he said he is “pretty optimistic” now that they’ve made it to the airport without their flight getting cancelled.

If a deal is not reached by Sunday morning, either side could begin a work stoppage that would cancel hundreds of flights during a long weekend for much of the country.

WestJet says it is continuing to bargain with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants in the hope of reaching an agreement on a new contract.

The union triggered a 72-hour strike notice that ends just after midnight Sunday in Calgary, where WestJet is headquartered, and the airline responded with a lockout notice on the same timeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2026.

–With files from Rob Westgate

Elissa Mendes, The Canadian Press

A WestJet plane takes off as WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS
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