Thunderstorms overnight, during morning commute in the GTA

Thunderstorms are expected overnight to continue through the morning hours on Wednesday with sun forecast for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 18, 2026 3:57 pm.

A cold front will bring through some showers and thunderstorms overnight into the morning commute Wednesday in the GTA.

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says the rain will start moving in from the tip of the Bruce Peninsula this evening before hitting the Toronto area after midnight and continue into Wednesday.

“[The cold front] is acting to increase the instability in the atmosphere and pop up those showers and thunderstorms,” said Ramsahai. “By midnight, it is coming down through cottage country. Wait until about 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. for those showers and storms to move into the north end of the GTA into Toronto.”

The early part of the morning rush will continue to see rain so wet roads and sidewalks are expected until about 8 a.m. There will be a break through the morning, but some pop-up rain or storms are possible in the afternoon.

Ramsahai said by 3 p.m., you can put the couch cushions back out and leave them there until the weekend.

It will be sunny and warm to end off the work week with temperature hovering around 26 C on Thursday and Friday.

However, the weather is looking extremely unsettled for the weekend with a dry morning Saturday before rain and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon, continuing on and off through Sunday.

“Outdoor activities maybe have to be adjusted here as we go into the weekend. It’s a little bit too early still to pinpoint exact time windows, but we know that Saturday morning, at least the first half of Saturday, will be the best part of the weekend to get outdoor activities done,” said Ramsahai.

A person is seen with an umbrella during a rain storm in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS
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