Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash at downtown Toronto intersection
Posted August 3, 2026 7:46 pm.
A male motorcyclist has been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a crash at a downtown intersection, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to Bathurst and Harbord streets just before 5:15 p.m. with reports of a collision.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man had life-threatening injuries when he was taken to hospital. A social media update later posted by Toronto police officers said the motorcyclist’s condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t disclosed, but Toronto police officers said another vehicle was involved.
Officers said both vehicles remained at the scene of the collision.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)
Harbord St & Bathurst St
-male motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries#GO1613422
^sm
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 3, 2026