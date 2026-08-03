Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash at downtown Toronto intersection

Toronto police officers say they're investigating a crash at Bathurst and Harbord streets. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 3, 2026 7:46 pm.

A male motorcyclist has been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a crash at a downtown intersection, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst and Harbord streets just before 5:15 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man had life-threatening injuries when he was taken to hospital. A social media update later posted by Toronto police officers said the motorcyclist’s condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t disclosed, but Toronto police officers said another vehicle was involved.

Officers said both vehicles remained at the scene of the collision.

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