Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash at downtown Toronto intersection

A male motorcyclist has been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a crash at a downtown intersection, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst and Harbord streets just before 5:15 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man had life-threatening injuries when he was taken to hospital. A social media update later posted by Toronto police officers said the motorcyclist’s condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t disclosed, but Toronto police officers said another vehicle was involved.

Officers said both vehicles remained at the scene of the collision.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Harbord St & Bathurst St

-male motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries#GO1613422

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 3, 2026