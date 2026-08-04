Bono, Eddie Vedder among mourners at the funeral of Glen Hansard

The Order of Service is held up ahead of the funeral of Glen Hansard at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (Damien Eagers/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 4, 2026 10:25 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2026 10:54 am.

Hundreds of mourners, including Irish musicians and entertainers, filled a Dublin cathedral on Tuesday for the funeral of Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, who died in a motorcycle crash last week aged 56.

Actors Steve Coogan and Chris O’Dowd and musicians including Bono, Hozier, Declan O’Rourke and Imelda May were in the congregation alongside friends, family and fans who had queued for hours outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

A large crowed watched on big screens outside as pallbearers carried a wicker coffin topped with flowers into the cathedral.

The funeral mass was interwoven with music, including a performance by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who sang Hansard’s “The Song of Good Hope” alongside Hansard’s longstanding musical partner Markéta Irglová.

Among those paying tribute was Bono, who said of Hansard that “everyone who met him, they just remembered the day they met him.”

Bono held up his phone to play a message he’d received from singer and poet Patti Smith performing “a lullaby for Glen’s family and friends,” before reciting lyrics to U2’s “Beautiful Day.”

Hansard’s widow, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, thanked the police officers who came to his aid after the accident before reading a poem she had written for him early in their relationship.

Hansard was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Dublin early Wednesday, shortly after taking part in a trad music session at a pub.

He was the longtime front man of Irish rock band The Frames and played a member of a Dublin soul band in the hit 1991 movie “The Commitments.” He won an Oscar in 2008 for the song “Falling Slowly” from the movie “Once,” in which he co-starred with Irglová. A stage adaptation won eight Tony Awards in 2012.

Hansard also was half of rock duo The Swell Season with Irglová and released solo albums including “Didn’t He Ramble,” which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2016.

For many years he led a Christmas Eve busk outside Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, where members of the public gathered to see famous Irish musicians perform in aid of a homelessness charity.

News of his death brought tributes from fellow musicians including Bruce Springsteen, who said on Instagram he was “heartbroken” at the loss of “a great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man.”

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