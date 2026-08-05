Choking wildfire smoke envelopes Vancouver as heat and lightning pose new risks

Wildfire smoke is seen from Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on Tuesday August 4, 2026. (CityNews Image)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2026 12:32 pm.

Much of Metro Vancouver has been shrouded in “high-risk” wildfire smoke from blazes in southern British Columbia, a day after about 230 homes were confirmed to have been destroyed on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve near Okanagan Lake.

The smoke that is rated nine on the 10-level air-quality health index used by Environment Canada has enveloped areas north of the Fraser River, including Vancouver, Burnaby, the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, as well as the eastern Fraser Valley.

Wildfire smoke is seen from Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on Tuesday August 4, 2026.
Wildfire smoke is seen from Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on Tuesday August 4, 2026.
Open Gallery 14 items

That rating means everyone should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities, while people at risk should do so immediately.

As the damage from the devastating wildfire along Okanagan Lake is being assessed, officials are warning of the potential for more fires from dry lightning storms.

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to increase to the mid-30s with dry lightning forecast for Thursday, which could lead to fire starts across the southern Interior where most of B.C.’s estimated 115 wildfires are burning.

There are currently five wildfires of note in the province, all burning near communities in the southern Interior including Boston Bar, Clinton, Vernon and Kimberley.

Chapman says the service has helicopters and fixed-wing planes ready to tackle new starts in what looks to be another challenging week for fire crews.

The chief of Okanagan Indian Band says about 30 homes of band members and 200 non-band homes on the reserve were destroyed by Bradley Creek wildfire that swept through on Saturday.

The fire that razed lakefront properties to their foundations is still burning out of control, and has triggered a series of evacuation orders and alerts.

Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene said Tuesday that about 8,000 people had been forced from their homes across B.C. due to wildfires.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

2h ago

Lithium‑ion batteries found burned after 2‑alarm fire at Toronto shelter hotel

Toronto Fire is investigating yet another incident involving lithium‑ion batteries after a two‑alarm fire broke out early Wednesday inside a city‑run shelter operating out of a former hotel in Etobicoke. Crews...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for 9-cent drop on Thursday

Gas prices across Toronto have been fluctuating significantly this summer, with daily changes often ranging between 2 and 10 cents.

2h ago

Premier Ford calls three provincial byelections for Sept. 3

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections. Voters in Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek will go to the polls on Sept. 3. Businessman...

31m ago

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

2h ago

Lithium‑ion batteries found burned after 2‑alarm fire at Toronto shelter hotel

Toronto Fire is investigating yet another incident involving lithium‑ion batteries after a two‑alarm fire broke out early Wednesday inside a city‑run shelter operating out of a former hotel in Etobicoke. Crews...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for 9-cent drop on Thursday

Gas prices across Toronto have been fluctuating significantly this summer, with daily changes often ranging between 2 and 10 cents.

2h ago

Premier Ford calls three provincial byelections for Sept. 3

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections. Voters in Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek will go to the polls on Sept. 3. Businessman...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Former CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies at 92

Lloyd Robertson, a trusted voice who guided Canadians through some of the biggest moments in modern history, has died at the age of 92.

13h ago

2:55
Late-week storm threatens heavy downpours in Greater Toronto Area

Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area this week.

18h ago

2:49
Flood clean-up continues in St. Catharines

The mayor of St. Catharines is pleading for disaster assistance from the province tonight after thousands of homes, including his own, were damaged by heavy flooding. Audra Brown with the details

19h ago

2:35
One person dead after apartment fire in Scarborough

Fire officials are investigating the circumstances of an early morning fire at a high-rise Scarborough apartment that left one person dead. Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

2:57
A man is dead and a family has been displaced after two apartment fires erupt in a downtown neighbourhood

A man is dead and a family has lost their home after fires break out at two apartment buildings in a downtown neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigations.

19h ago

More Videos