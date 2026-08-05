Much of Metro Vancouver has been shrouded in “high-risk” wildfire smoke from blazes in southern British Columbia, a day after about 230 homes were confirmed to have been destroyed on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve near Okanagan Lake.

The smoke that is rated nine on the 10-level air-quality health index used by Environment Canada has enveloped areas north of the Fraser River, including Vancouver, Burnaby, the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, as well as the eastern Fraser Valley.

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That rating means everyone should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities, while people at risk should do so immediately.

As the damage from the devastating wildfire along Okanagan Lake is being assessed, officials are warning of the potential for more fires from dry lightning storms.

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to increase to the mid-30s with dry lightning forecast for Thursday, which could lead to fire starts across the southern Interior where most of B.C.’s estimated 115 wildfires are burning.

There are currently five wildfires of note in the province, all burning near communities in the southern Interior including Boston Bar, Clinton, Vernon and Kimberley.

Chapman says the service has helicopters and fixed-wing planes ready to tackle new starts in what looks to be another challenging week for fire crews.

The chief of Okanagan Indian Band says about 30 homes of band members and 200 non-band homes on the reserve were destroyed by Bradley Creek wildfire that swept through on Saturday.

The fire that razed lakefront properties to their foundations is still burning out of control, and has triggered a series of evacuation orders and alerts.

Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene said Tuesday that about 8,000 people had been forced from their homes across B.C. due to wildfires.