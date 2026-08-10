The Big Story

The reopening of the Patrick Santos cold case

Patrick Santos. (Photo: Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 10, 2026 7:43 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2026 7:53 am.

It’s taken Toronto Police more than 20 years to charge a suspect in the murder of Patrick Santos, a 21-year-old Scarborough, Ont., man that was found zip-tied and duck taped in his home in 2006. 

Investigative genetic genealogy was able to match the DNA sample taken from the crime scene to that of Pierre O’Connor, a Hamilton man who had no previous criminal record.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Fil Martino, co-host of Tracking a Killer, to dig into the details of the 20-year-old cold case. Then she’s joined by Steen Hartsen, a faculty member of the British Columbia Institute of Technology to learn more about genetic genealogy – including its ethical risks.

Listen to Tracking a Killer here

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