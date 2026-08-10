Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing one individual inside a Scarborough apartment early on Monday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 7:57 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say the victim and suspect became involved in an altercation inside the building before the stabbing occurred.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported one patient to hospital with serious, non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was arrested on scene, and that the two individuals are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.