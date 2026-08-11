McAdoo helps Jays hold on for 2-1 win over Red Sox after controversial sacrifice fly call

Toronto Blue Jays' Charles McAdoo (26) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during fifth inning MLB action in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2026 5:54 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2026 5:55 am.

Charles McAdoo led off the fifth inning with a home run as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Andres Gimenez tacked on a run with an RBI single in the sixth inning as Toronto (57-63) leapfrogged the idle Seattle Mariners in the American League’s wild-card chase. The Blue Jays moved to 3 1/2 games back of a playoff berth.

Jameson Taillon struck out three and allowed just one hit but was removed after four innings with right forearm discomfort. Simeon Woods Richardson (2-7) allowed the one run over three innings, striking out two and allowing four hits.

Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland combined for two scoreless innings. Varland earned his 25th save of the season.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s flied into a double play in the seventh, seemingly ending the inning, but a lengthy rules review found that Anthony Seigler scored on the play for Boston (64-54). Rafaela was credited with a sacrifice fly after the officials’ ruling.

Once Blue Jays centre-fielder Brett Bateman secured the catch and threw back into the infield, Toronto took the ball to first and doubled off Sogard for what appeared to be the third and seemingly final out of the seventh.

But rather than proceeding to the bottom of the inning, umpires and both coaching staffs engaged in a lengthy discussion that led to the officiating crew going to New York for a rules check.

Crew chief Chris Guccione then returned and announced that, “After calling New York and getting it all straightened out, the run is going to score. End of the inning. Two runs for Toronto, one run for Boston.”

So, even though the Blue Jays had recorded three outs, the play enacted Rule 5.09(c)(4), which states:

“Any appeal under this rule must be made before the next pitch, or any play or attempted play. If the violation occurs during a play which ends a half-inning, the appeal must be made before the defensive team leaves the field…”

“Appeal plays may require an umpire to recognize an apparent ‘fourth out.’ If the third out is made during a play in which an appeal play is sustained on another runner, the appeal play decision takes precedence in determining the out. If there is more than one appeal during a play that ends a half-inning, the defence may elect to take the out that gives it the advantage.”

The catch in centre constituted the second out, while doubling Sogard off first was an appeal play for the third out. Because Siegler crossed home before Toronto completed its appeal at first, his run counted.

Toronto could still have erased the run by making a second appeal at third base before leaving the field. That appeal would have produced a super seeding “fourth out” and taken precedence over the appeal at first. But because the Blue Jays left the field without appealing that Siegler had departed third early, the run stood.

The game went to the bottom of the seventh with the Blue Jays’ lead cut in half. Toronto, however, held on to its one-run lead in a 2-1 victory.

“I’m glad we didn’t lose by one,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Dylan Cease (7-5) takes the mound for Toronto on Tuesday night.

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