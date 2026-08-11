Shooting outside townhouse complex on Danzig Street believed to be targeted: police

Toronto police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 11, 2026 7:21 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2026 8:34 am.

Toronto police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the complex near Morningside and Lawrence avenues around 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area and a vehicle fleeing the scene.

When police arrived, they located evidence of gunfire in the residential area.

Investigators say they believe this was a targeted incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released a description of a suspect or suspects or the vehicle.

Toronto police evidence markers are seen at a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026
Toronto police evidence markers are seen at a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026. (Photo: Bert Dandy/CityNews)
Toronto police evidence markers are seen at a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026
Toronto police evidence markers are seen at a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026. (Photo: Bert Dandy/CityNews)
Toronto police at the scene of a shooting on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026. (Photo: Bert Dandy/CityNews)
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Level 1 search ongoing for missing 63‑year‑old last seen in North York

Toronto police say a search is ongoing for a 63-year-old woman named Ann, who was last seen over the weekend in the city's east end. Duty Inspector Jonathan Rose briefed reporters at 9 a.m. at the command...

updated

27m ago

Two teens stabbed at Brampton apartment complex

Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital Monday night after a stabbing in Brampton. Emergency crews received the call around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Kennedy Road South and...

1h ago

Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate value of having a seat

The first debate in the Ontario Liberals' leadership race began Monday night with a clear divide, between the haves and have nots. Through the 90-minute debate, the five candidates pitched ideas...

9h ago

Auto thefts continue downward trend across Canada, new report shows

OTTAWA — Auto thefts have continued trending downward across the country and the number of reported thefts over the first half of 2026 was 10 per cent lower than in the same period last year, says a new report from Équité Association.

2h ago

Top Stories

Level 1 search ongoing for missing 63‑year‑old last seen in North York

Toronto police say a search is ongoing for a 63-year-old woman named Ann, who was last seen over the weekend in the city's east end. Duty Inspector Jonathan Rose briefed reporters at 9 a.m. at the command...

updated

27m ago

Two teens stabbed at Brampton apartment complex

Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital Monday night after a stabbing in Brampton. Emergency crews received the call around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Kennedy Road South and...

1h ago

Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate value of having a seat

The first debate in the Ontario Liberals' leadership race began Monday night with a clear divide, between the haves and have nots. Through the 90-minute debate, the five candidates pitched ideas...

9h ago

Auto thefts continue downward trend across Canada, new report shows

OTTAWA — Auto thefts have continued trending downward across the country and the number of reported thefts over the first half of 2026 was 10 per cent lower than in the same period last year, says a new report from Équité Association.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Five candidates face off in Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Ontario Liberal leadership candidates debate their stances and plans for the Liberal party. Lee Fairclough, Eric Lombardi, Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, and Dylan Marando face off. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

10h ago

2:33
Kids Help Phone says more young people are seeking mental health support overnight

A growing number of young people are reaching out for mental health support in the middle of the night. Kids Help Phone is launching an urgent fundraising appeal to make sure help is available when young people need it most. Catalina Gillies reports.

10h ago

3:09
Cooler weekend ahead after midweek storms

Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend after midweek storms. CityNews' Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:34
Feds rolling out improved severe weather alerts across Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say they're rolling out improved weather alert notifications for tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings. Nick Westoll has more on how it will work.

14h ago

2:57
Three federal byelections set for August 31

Three pivotal federal byelections are set for the end of the month, including a hotly contested battle in the Toronto riding of Beaches—East York. Glen McGregor reports.

10h ago

More Videos