Shooting outside townhouse complex on Danzig Street believed to be targeted: police
Posted August 11, 2026 7:21 am.
Last Updated August 11, 2026 8:34 am.
Toronto police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the complex near Morningside and Lawrence avenues around 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area and a vehicle fleeing the scene.
When police arrived, they located evidence of gunfire in the residential area.
Investigators say they believe this was a targeted incident.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not yet released a description of a suspect or suspects or the vehicle.