Shooting outside townhouse complex on Danzig Street believed to be targeted: police

Toronto police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the complex near Morningside and Lawrence avenues around 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area and a vehicle fleeing the scene.

When police arrived, they located evidence of gunfire in the residential area.

Investigators say they believe this was a targeted incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released a description of a suspect or suspects or the vehicle.

Toronto police evidence markers are seen at a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026. (Photo: Bert Dandy/CityNews) Toronto police evidence markers are seen at a townhouse complex on Danzig Street in Scarborough on Aug. 11, 2026. (Photo: Bert Dandy/CityNews)