Man injured, power outage reported in Markham

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a man suffered significant injuries in Markham.

York police would not provide any details about how the man was injured, but say they were called to reports of an injured person in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7 on Thursday.

There is also a large power outage in the area, affecting traffic lights at the intersection.

Alectra Utilities say the outage was caused by a vehicle collision with equipment around 11:50 a.m.

At the height of the outage, over 6,000 customers were without power but that number has since dropped to around 4,800. No time for full restoration was provided.