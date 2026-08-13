Minister LeBlanc in Washington again today as tariff deadline nears

OTTAWA — Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is remaining in Washington today as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline approaches.

A new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect on Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these would have no exemptions for goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade, widely known as CUSMA.

LeBlanc said on social media Tuesday that he and Janice Charette, Canada’s chief trade negotiator, met with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Greer has said the tariffs are a response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada’s supply managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff