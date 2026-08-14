Rogers offering free satellite services to all its B.C. customers during wildfire emergency

Rogers Communications says it is turning on free satellite services to all its customers in British Columbia to help during the provincewide state of emergency prompted by wildfires.

The telecommunications company says its Rogers Satellite services offer connectivity to areas where standard cell coverage is unavailable.

The company says this means customers can stay connected should a cellular tower be damaged by wildfire or a hydro outage, and in remote areas beyond the reach of towers.

It says the service is being opened up for all of its individual, business, and government customers. The move will help pilot the use of satellite-to-mobile technology during emergencies and natural disasters, Rogers says.

“We’re committed to helping British Columbians affected by these devastating wildfires,” said president and CEO Tony Staffieri.

“Our teams are working around the clock to help keep people connected.”

Staffieri says Rogers is the only Canadian carrier with satellite-to-mobile technology, “providing an added layer of connectivity where it’s needed – helping families reach loved ones and first responders stay connected on the job.”

The satellite services will support text messaging, text-to-911, and apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Google Maps on compatible devices, Rogers says.

As of Friday, there are 112 active wildfires burning around B.C. Of these, 48 are considered to be out of control.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of CityNews.