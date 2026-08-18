2 seriously injured in Hillcrest Village multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the North York neighbourhood of Hillcrest Village Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Don Mills Road and Mogul Drive, north of McNicoll Drive, just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

Officials said two people were taken to a hospital. They said one of the patients had potentially life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries. A third person was assessed on the scene. No details on their ages or genders were released.

Don Mills Road was closed between McNicoll Avenue and Cliffwood Road.